New Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office searches for missing woman

New Iberia Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing East Baton Rouge woman.

Heather Fitch, a 45-year-old woman was last seen by her parents in Pride 7 weeks ago (in July), deputies say.

Fitch is believed to have left with a friend and was staying in his home in Iberia Parish, but has left the residence since then.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Heather Fitch is asked to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.

New Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office

