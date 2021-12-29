Near record highs and showers continue

So far this December has been the second warmest on record, and with a stretch of record/near record temperatures this may end up as the hottest December ever in Lafayette.

Those numbers will get a boost from highs in the low 80s on Wednesday afternoon, and lows that will struggle to get out of the 70s.

All of this has been the result of a very warm, very muggy air mass that looks like it will produce scattered showers and some thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon.

The chance for any severe weather is slim, but storms along and east of the Atchafalaya Basin should be monitored.

There doesn't seem to be any break from the heat at all this week with highs continuing to flirt with records through the rest of the year, before a major shift in the pattern arrives.

An aggressive front will move through on Saturday bringing a round of strong showers and storms into the area for New Year's Day.

Once it clears out it will leave behind some of the coldest weather we've had this season with temperatures likely dropping 40 degrees from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning.

This will then be followed by our first freeze of the season early next week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel