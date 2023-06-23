Near-normal temperatures to wrap up week; High heat returns this weekend, all of next week

TONIGHT: Mild & fair

FRIDAY: Hot with scattered storms

DISCUSSION

A pretty routine summertime pattern can be expected for Acadiana's Friday.

After a start in the mid-70s, we'll see temperatures rising into the lower 90s by the afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

Like Thursday, a few scattered storms will be possible (40%).

Friday HRRR model

A few thundershowers will remain possible Saturday as highs reach the mid-90s.

Thereafter, rain chances will be down and the heat will be up big time.

Much of next week will features highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s with rain chances limited to 5%.

Get ready for another June heatwave Acadiana!

IN THE TROPICS

Tropical storm Bret continues to track toward the Caribbean this weekend where it is going to be encourntering strong wind shear.

Track & intensity forecast Bret & TD4

As a result, the storm is expected to weaken and go could dissipate altogether.

Regardless, it is no threat to Acadiana.

Tropical depression four is right behind it.

Track & intensity forecast Bret & TD4

Although it is expected to strengthen a little in the days ahead, it will take a track into the open Atlantic down the line.

