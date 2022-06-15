Near heat advisory criteria Thursday; slightly better chance at a cooling shower

The high heat continues...

Heat index values nearing heat advisory criteria on Thursday, so be sure to find ways to stay cool along with staying hydrated.

Thursday Heat index

Highs will top out in the mid-90s.

Slightly better chance at a cooling afternoon shower/thundershower (40%).

Thursday PM Graf model

Rain chances will settle into around 30% both Friday and Saturday.

However, the heat will continue to dominate the narrative as the pattern remains very hot even heading into next week courtesy of a large ridge of high pressure.

Plan on highs pushing well into the mid-upper 90s

Rain chances pretty low at around 20% for the lucky few.

Have a good one, and stay cool out there!

TROPICS

Invest 93L down in the western Caribbean now only has a 20% chance of development into a depression in the next 5 days.

Invest 93L Tropical Satellite

Interaction with central America will essentially hinder any sort of future development.

Regardless, all of the moisture associated with it will remain well off to our south and west.

Rest of the tropics are quiet at this time.

