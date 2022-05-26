Woman who wrote 'How to Murder Your Husband' found guilty of murdering husband

A jury in Portland, Oregon, has convicted a novelist — who once wrote an essay titled “How to Murder Your Husband" — of fatally shooting her husband.

Daniel Brophy died four years ago.

KOIN-TV reports the Multnomah County jury of seven women and five men delivered a guilty verdict Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge after deliberating over two days.

He was shot and killed as he prepped for work at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Southwest Portland.

His wife Crampton Brophy was arrested three months later, in September of 2018.

Prosecutors determined that the writer’s motive for killing her husband was to cash in on his life insurance policies, so she could alleviate herself from debt.

Crampton Brophy’s 2011 essay was not used as evidence during the trial.

Sentencing will take place on June 13.

One of Crampton Brophy’s attorneys said the defense team plans to appeal.