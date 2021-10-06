Woman suffers burns while trying to rescue her dog from hot spring at Yellowstone

Park officials said a Washington woman suffered thermal burns when entering a hot spring at Yellowstone National Park to rescue her dog.

According to a news release, officials said the woman suffered burns from her shoulders to her feet while visiting the park Monday.

Park officials said the 20-year-old and her father were visiting the park and got out of their vehicle to look around, and that's when their dog got out and jumped into Maiden's Grave Spring near the Firehole River.

Officials said her father pulled her out and drove the party to West Yellowstone, Montana.

Park officials said the dog passed away.

Officials said this marks the second woman to be burned in recent weeks when in September, a park concessions employee suffered second-and third-degree burns to 5% of her body near Old Faithful Geyser.