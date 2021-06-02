Woman in North Carolina arrested after deputies found fentanyl in her car with her child

A woman in North Carolina was arrested after investigators allegedly found two kilograms of fentanyl in her car.

According to the Winston-Salem Journal and WNCN, Karen Garcia Euceda, 24, was arrested by Durham County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Her 4-year-old daughter was also in the car with her at the time of her arrest, Winston-Salem Journal reported.

WNCN reported that after deputies stopped her car, they searched her vehicle and found the fentanyl.

The child was taken into custody by a family member, the newspaper reported.

According to WNCN, Euceda was charged with two counts of trafficking and misdemeanor child abuse, and her bond was set at $100,000.