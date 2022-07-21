WNBA star Brittney Griner on everyone's mind at ESPYs

Sports network ESPN's annual awards show aired Wednesday.

One person on everyone's mind at The ESPYs was WNBA star, Brittney Griner.

Fellow athletes Steph Curry, Megan Rapinoe, Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith, asked those in attendance to not forget her and encouraged them to support her, the Associated Press reported.

Curry also wore Griner's Phoenix Mercury jersey under his track suit, the AP reported.

Griner is currently detained in Russia.

She was arrested in February after authorities at the Moscow airport allegedly found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her suitcase, NPR reported.

The 31-year-old has pleaded guilty.

According to the AP, she told the court that there was no criminal intent.

She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted, Reuters reported.