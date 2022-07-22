Vince McMahon announces retirement from WWE

Vince McMahon is retiring.

The 77-year-old made the announcement on Friday on social media.

At 77, time for me to retire.

Thank you, WWE Universe.

Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 22, 2022

The news of his retirement comes a month after he stepped down as CEO and chairman of WWE.

The Associated Press reported that McMahon stepped down amid an investigation into alleged misconduct.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the WWE board were looking into a $3 million settlement that McMahon paid a former employee that he allegedly had a consensual affair.

The news outlet reported that Stephanie McMahon, Vince's daughter, was named interim CEO and chairwoman.