Venus Williams joins sister Serena in pulling out of US Open

The U.S. Open took another hit Wednesday.

Venus Williams joined her sister Serena in pulling out of the grand slam tournament.

Venus said that she has been dealing with a leg injury throughout the summer and was unable "to work through it."

Not the best news everyone. I am joining @serenawilliams @RafaelNadal and @rogerfederer on the injured list. It’s still going to be a great US Open & many thanks to the @usta for the wild card. I was so looking forward to it, but it was not meant to be this year. I will be back! pic.twitter.com/s0PRgdSSx2 — Venus Williams (@Venuseswilliams) August 25, 2021

The two-time U.S. Open champion, who is now 41, needed a wild card to get into the tournament because her ranking has tumbled to 141 in the world.

However, Venus did not mention any plans to retire. Instead, she said she hopes to return to the tennis court soon.

Venus is the latest big star to withdraw from the fourth grand slam of the year. Citing a hamstring injury, Serena withdrew hours earlier.

On the men's side, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer also withdrew from the event, which begins Monday.