USC apologizes for 'offensive chant' during game against BYU

Ashley Landis/AP
Southern California running back Quincy Jountti (27) and running back Vavae Malepeai (6) jump up to intercept a pass intended for BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) in the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Posted at 7:13 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 20:13:38-05

The University of Southern California (USC) apologized after members of its student section were reportedly chanting offensive remarks in reference to BYU's affiliation with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The chant happened during the nationally-televised USC-BYU football game on Saturday.

In response, USC tweeted, "The offensive chant from our student section directed towards BYU during the football game last night does not align with our Trojan values. It was distasteful and we apologize to the BYU program."

Vic So'oto, the defensive line coach at USC who attended BYU, issued his own statement and tagged BYU's coach and director of athletics.

“I did not hear the chant but I know it does not reflect the Trojan family that I’ve come to know and love,” he said. “Sincere apologies from an alum @BYU @BYUfootball @kalanifsitake @TomHolmoe. All love. Hard fought game.”

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, USC's quarterback, Jaxson Dart, and linebacker Tayler Katoa are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which owns and runs BYU.

