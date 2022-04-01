Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

US reopening border to asylum seekers

Mexico Border Asylum
Christian Chavez/AP
Migrants rest in a dormitory of the Good Samaritan shelter in Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The vast majority of people staying at the shelter are women and their children from Mexico and Central America who have been expelled under Title 42 authority or were still waiting to try for asylum, according to Pastor Juan Fierro, the shelter’s director. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)
Mexico Border Asylum
Posted at 11:45 AM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 12:45:34-04

The Centers for Disease Control is ending its Title 42 authority on May 23.

The order required the expulsion of unauthorized single adults and family units arriving in the U.S. to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

The order had been in place since March 2020.

"After considering current public health conditions and an increased availability of tools to fight COVID-19 (such as highly effective vaccines and therapeutics), the CDC Director has determined that an Order suspending the right to introduce migrants into the United States is no longer necessary," the CDC said in a statement.

The CDC says it will continue to work with the Department of Homeland Security to implement additional COVID-19 mitigation procedures.

"Title 42 remains in place until May 23 and, until then, DHS will continue to expel single adults and families encountered at the Southwest border," DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement Friday.

According to The Associated Press, migrants have been expelled more than 1.7 million times since the health order was invoked.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.