US agency says women can get abortion pill via mail

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials say women seeking an abortion pill will not be required to visit a doctor's office or clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement Tuesday from the Food and Drug Administration is the latest reversal in an ongoing legal battle over the medication.

The FDA announced the policy change in a letter to a medical group that had sued over the restriction put in place under the Trump administration.

The FDA's acting head says an agency review found no serious safety concerns when women take the pill without first visiting a health facility.

The change clears the way for women to get a prescription via telemedicine and receive it through the mail.

According to The Associated Press, about 40% of all abortions in the U.S. done through medication, not surgery.

The AP reported that the new FDA policy only applies during the COVID-19 health emergency.