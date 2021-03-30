Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen on April 16

Universal Studios Hollywood stated that it's resuming operations on April 16 after being closed for over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The California theme park announced the news on its website Tuesday.

The park will only be open to California residents, and the size of the party is limited to a maximum of three households and 10 people.

Tickets will be made available for online purchase beginning Thursday, April 8.

The park added that some rides, attractions, and shows wouldn't be available to guests because of government restrictions.

The theme park said it's working with local health and government officials to "implement new health and safety procedures" like physical distancing, required face coverings, and controlled in-park capacity.