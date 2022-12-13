United inks deal with Boeing on huge order to replace aging planes

United Airlines made history recently when it announced they were ordering 100 new Boeing planes with the option to buy 100 more.

On Tuesday, the Chicago-based company said they made commercial aviation history by ordering 100 new 787 Dreamliners, which they added is the "largest widebody aircraft order by a U.S. carrier."

"This historic purchase is the next chapter in the ambitious United Next plan and will bolster the airline's leadership role in global travel for years to come," the company said in a news release.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the company said the expected delivery of the new widebody planes will begin in 2024.

Executives said about 100 of the new planes would potentially replace older Boeing 767 and Boeing 777 jets, with the removal of all 767 aircraft from the company's fleet by 2030.

In addition, the airliner said they are ordering 100 Boeing 737 Max jets, which includes 44 of them United already had the option to purchase, with expected delivery between 2024-26, and 56 new orders, expected for delivery beginning in 2027.

News of the order comes as Boeing has dealt with problems in recent years with the two planes, CNN and The Wall Street Journal reported.

The 737s were grounded for 20 months beginning in early 2019 by the Federal Aviation Administration so the agency could conduct a "comprehensive and methodical safety review process" after two crashes claimed the lives of 346 people.

The 787s dealt with quality control issues that led to the FAA halting deliveries on, the news outlets reported.