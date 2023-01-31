Tyre Nichols family, attorney to hold news conference after additional officers are relieved of duty

Tyre Nichols’ family and their attorney Ben Crump are planning to hold a news conference Tuesday evening, their first after the video of Memphis Police officers fatally beating Nichols was released to the public.

It will also be their first news conference after Memphis Police announced Monday that two officers were “relieved of their duties.” Six of the seven officers have been named. Officer Preston Hemphill was identified on Monday.

The other five officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith, were fired and charged with second-degree murder and other crimes. Hemphill has not been charged.

Crump said the news conference will include other community members who were “victims” of alleged brutality from Memphis Police’s SCORPION Unit. Prosecutors said the SCORPION Unit was involved in confronting Nichols.

Memphis Police announced Saturday it would disband the unit. Crump agreed with the decision.

"The Nichols family and their legal team find the decision to permanently disband this unit to be both appropriate and proportional to the tragic death of Tyre Nichols, and also a decent and just decision for all citizens of Memphis. We hope that other cities take similar action with their saturation police units in the near future to begin to create greater trust in their communities,” Crump’s office said in a statement.

In four different clips released Friday, officers are seen spraying Nichols with what appears to be pepper spray, beating him with a baton and kicking him in the head.

Nichols, whose face was bloodied, remained on the ground for about 25 minutes without police or medical personnel addressing his injuries. He died three days later.