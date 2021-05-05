Two Asian senior citizens stabbed in San Francisco while waiting for bus, suspect arrested

Police in San Francisco have arrested a suspect they say stabbed two Asian women who were waiting for a bus on Tuesday night.

According to KGO-TV in San Francisco, the stabbing occurred Tuesday evening at the intersection of 4th and Market Streets — a busy commercial area full of retail stores. The suspect allegedly stabbed the two women — aged 85 and 65 — while they waited for a bus.

The two women were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney tweeted Tuesday night that both victims successfully underwent surgery and both are stable.

According to KPIX-TV in San Francisco, a 54-year-old male suspect arrested about a mile away about an hour later. Charges are currently pending.

Haney on Tuesday described the attack as “disgusting and horrific.”

One of the women, 85 years old, is currently in surgery at SF General. Please think of her and her family. I will share updates as i receive them. Nothing more sickening than stabbing an 85 year old woman while she waits for the bus. Horrific. #StopAsianHate — Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) May 5, 2021

Both of the victims are out of surgery and stable. Their families are with them at the hospital. I am reaching out to the families and victims to offer support. — Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) May 5, 2021

The stabbing is part of a disturbing increase in violent attacks against Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) people in San Francisco and across the country.

Tuesday’s stabbing came just days after a 36-year-old Asian man said he was attacked in front of his toddler while walking downtown in San Francisco.

It also came days after a woman attacked two Asian women with a hammer in New York City — the latest in a string of violent attacks against AAPI people in the city.

Stop AAPI Hate, an advocacy group, reported nearly 4,000 instances of hate instances against Asian Americans in the U.S. between March 2020 and February 2021 — more than 10 a day.

The rise in hate instances mirrors the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as Asian Americans unjustly face blame for the spread of the virus.

Former President Donald Trump was among those who spread who has been criticized for the rise in hate instances against Asian people, as he often used racially charged terms to describe the virus.