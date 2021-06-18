Watch
Tropical weather buffets Gulf coast with brisk winds, rain

AP
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, June 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows a tropical weather system in the Gulf of Mexico. Officials ordered a floodgate and locks system closed in southeast Louisiana and readied sandbags in Mississippi and Alabama as a broad, disorganized tropical weather system began spinning bands of rain and brisk wind across the northern Gulf of Mexico coast Friday. (NOAA via AP)
Posted at 3:58 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 16:58:41-04

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A storm system carrying tropical storm-force winds of 45 mph is heading for the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Forecasters say it still lacks a single defined center that would make it a tropical storm.

But tropical storm warnings remain in effect from parts of southeast Louisiana, through Mississippi and Alabama, and into Florida.

Threats of severe weather prompted closure of Louisiana coastal oyster beds Friday and forced postponement of weekend Juneteenth celebrations in Mississippi and Alabama.

It also threatened Father's Day tourism. The system was centered Friday morning about 165 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana. It was moving north at 14 mph.

