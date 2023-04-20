Tiger Woods has surgery after Masters withdrawal

Golfer Tiger Woods posted a statement Wednesdayon social media stating he had a “successful” ankle surgery performed on him by the HHS Sports Medicine Institute in New York.

More specifically, Woods underwent a “subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture,” he said.

“Tiger is currently recovering and looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation,” the statement read.

The surgery came less than two weeks after Woods left the Masters Tournament in pain with plantar fasciitis. Woods was seen grimacing during the third round of the tournament after making the cut.

Woods barely made the cut after shooting 3 over in the first two rounds. Then, through just seven holes on a rainy and cold third round, Woods shot two bogeys and a pair of double bogeys.

The 82-time champion on the PGA Tour has not played much competitive golf since his February 2021 car crash. He has played a total of five sanctioned events since the accident.

After making the cut in his first tournament back, the 2022 Masters, he withdrew after the third round of the PGA Championship. He then failed to make the cut at last year’s Open Championship.

In Woods’ only other 2023 appearance, he finished 45th at the Genesis Open by shooting 1 under.

