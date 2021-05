"Tiger King's" Carole Baskin is getting into cryptocurrency.

According to the Big Cat Rescue founder, she is launching $CAT, a new digital fan token for supporters of her rescue.

The NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, will be arriving in the coming weeks.

According to the website, you'll be able to use $CAT to make purchases on walks around the sanctuary, conversations with Baskin and her team, and merchandise.

$CAT is available now with prices starting at $5.