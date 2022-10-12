'The Shop' pulls episode featuring Kanye West following 'hate speech'

An episode of "The Shop" featuring Kanye West will no longer air.

In a statement to the website andscape, the CEO of the SpringHill Company, which produces the show, said West, who now goes by Ye, doubled down on his recent antisemitic remarks.

"After talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes," said Maverick Carter.

Ye was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts this week after posting antisemitic statements.

He tweeted on Sunday that he would soon go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."

The rapper also appeared on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" this week. Vice obtained video of unaired clips that showed Ye making antisemitic remarks.

Fox News did not comment on the show's decision to air the interview despite Ye's antisemitic statements.