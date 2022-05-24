Watch
At least 2 dead in active shooting at Texas elementary school

Texas School-Shooting
Dario Lopez-Mills/AP
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
Posted at 12:59 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 16:30:44-04

UVALDE, Texas — A Texas hospital says two people have died after a shooting at a Texas elementary school

Uvalde Memorial Hospital says it received 13 children via ambulance for treatment after an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Robb Elementary has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

University Hospital in San Antonio, says a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition. Uvalde police say the shooter is in custody.

Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area. A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available. The department said on Facebook that people should avoid the area because it was an “active police scene.”

