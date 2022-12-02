Tesla delivers its first electric semis to PepsiCo at Nevada factory

PepsiCo is now the proud owner of a Tesla Semi.

On Thursday, Pepsi became the first company to obtain the electric semis, five years after Tesla first unveiled the prototype to the world.

The trucks were delivered to its Nevada factory during its "Semi Delivery Event," which was live-streamed on Twitter, which is now owned by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The Associated Press reported that Musk drove one of three semis inside the factory. Each one was painted uniquely - white, Pepsi logo, and in Frito-Lay colors.

First shown in 2017, production on them was set to begin in 2019, but delays, including the COVID-19 pandemic and parts shortages, kept pushing the production date back.

According to Tesla, the fully electric trucks can travel up to 500 miles on a single charge and can pull up to 82,000 pounds.

The Associated Press reported that Tesla plans to produce 50,000 electric trucks in 2024 in North America.

Other businesses, including Walmart and FedEx, have placed an order for them.