Target to hire fewer seasonal employees this year, but offer more hours

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Customers arrive at a Target store, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in North Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Posted at 6:22 PM, Sep 23, 2021
Target plans to hire 100,000 new employees at its stores across the country this holiday season.

That’s about 30,000 fewer employees the company hired in past years, according to CNBC.

Target says its new model will allow its current employees to work more hours or choose more desirable schedules.

“This summer, Target launched a convenient, easy-to-use mobile scheduling app to all store team members so they can more easily pick up additional hours and switch available shifts,” Target said.

Target increased its starting wage to $15 dollars an hour in 2020.

Target said its seasonal employees will also have the opportunity to earn long-term positions with the company.

Earlier this month, Amazon also announced it was hiring 100,000 employees.

Walmart has not publicly released its seasonal hiring plans.

