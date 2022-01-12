Watch
Study finds replacing butter with olive oil may reduce risk of disease

Eric Risberg/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2010 file photo, a glass of freshly milled olive oil is filled as it passes through a separator during harvest at the McEvoy Ranch in Petaluma, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
Posted at 4:37 PM, Jan 12, 2022
Researchers have found that using olive oil instead of butter when cooking can reduce the death risk of various diseases including Alzheimer's.

The study, which was released Monday in the peer-reviewed Journal of the American College of Cardiology, studied the health and diet of about 91,000 people in the U.S. from 1990 to 2018.

They found that those who ate the highest levels of olive oil had a lower risk of dying from heart conditions, cancer, Alzheimer's, and other illnesses.

They added that adding two teaspoons of olive oil daily to their diet lowered the overall risk by double digits.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.