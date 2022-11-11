Student arrested after high school girls' photos posted to pornographic website

A 17-year-old student in Michigan was arrested after allegedly posting photos of high school girls to a pornographic website, police say.

Police say the photos were of a “nonsexual nature.”

According to police, a school liaison officer, along with school administrators and a Detroit area prosecutor’s office, worked together to investigate a complaint and arrest the teen on November 9.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody within 24 hours of receiving the first complaint.

In a letter sent to the families of students, the district superintendent outlined the timeline of events.

"This violation is beyond disturbing," said Farmington Public Schools Superintendent Chris Delgado.

According to the letter, on November 10, additional victims were invited down to the cafeteria over the intercom system in order to have their names added to a list for law enforcement and to offer them counseling support.

The suspect has since been released to the custody of his parents.

“The posting of images to websites with the intent to terrorize, frighten, intimidate, harass, or molest is a crime. Investigators will aggressively pursue these matters to the full extent of the law,” said Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King in a statement.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Detroit.