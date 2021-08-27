Sportscaster Erin Andrews opens up about IVF journey

Sportscaster Erin Andrews is opening up about her in vitro fertilization journey.

In a personal essay on Facebook Bulletin, Andrews, 43, said she started IVF when she was 35.

She said she is currently undergoing her seventh round of IVF, saying "it's a time-consuming and emotionally draining process."

The FOX Sports NFL sideline reporter, who underwent surgery for cervical cancer in 2016, said she's opening up now because she works in an industry where women think they need to keep things quiet.

"I decided that this time around, I would be open with my show producers about having to come to work a little later than normal because I was attending daily fertility appointments," Andrews wrote. "And I am thankful I did it. They encouraged me to be open about it because this is real life. It's not like I'm leaving to go take a hot yoga class. I'm trying to have a baby. I am not ashamed, and I want to be vocal and honest about this."

Andrews added that she gave herself a "Tom Brady pep talk" while sitting in the waiting room.

I was like, 'You're 43, you're giving this a shot!'" Andrews said. "Everyone said his arm was dead. Everyone said he couldn't be on a new team and win a championship, and look what happened! Anything is possible. Why not us?"

Andrews married former NHL player Jarret Stoll in 2017.