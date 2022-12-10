Sports journalist Grant Wahl dies in Qatar amid World Cup coverage

U.S. sports journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar while there covering the FIFA World Cup, according to U.S. Soccer.

The sporting organization said in a statement late on Friday, "Grant made soccer his life's work, and we are devastated that he and his brilliant writing will no longer be with us. U.S. Soccer sends its sincerest condolences to Grant's wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, and all of his family members, friends and colleagues in the media. And we thank Grant for his tremendous dedication to and impact on our game in the United States. His writing and the stories he told will live on."

The circumstances around his death were not immediately clear.

Wahl's wife Dr. Gounder responded on Twitter writing, "I"m in complete shock."

I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family & of so many friends who've reached out tonight.



I'm in complete shock. https://t.co/OB3IzOxGlE — Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDSA 🇺🇦 (@celinegounder) December 10, 2022



Grant Wahl spoke earlier this year to KSHB about possibilities for World Cup cities in 2026.

U.S. Soccer said in their statement, "Fans of soccer and journalism of the highest quality knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game and its major protagonists."

Wahl spoke about plans to visit France to cover the game after his time in Qatar came to an end, he said on his podcast "Futbol, with Grand Wahl."

In that podcast he mentioned recovering from bronchitis after multiple visits to medical professionals at the media center in Qatar, but said he was resting and recovering. He said he witnessed many journalists with coughs. Wahl said that he wasn't hearing about many COVID-19 cases, but general colds and coughs.

FIFA representatives and the U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to media requests for more clarification surrounding his death.

As NPR reported, Wahl died while in Doha covering the Argentina-Netherlands World Cup quarterfinal.

Wahl made headlines recently after reporting that he was detained and refused entry to a World Cup match, briefly, because he was wearing a shirt with rainbow colors on it in support of LGBT rights.

Wahl reported that security staff told him to change his clothing because those colors were not allowed. He said security staff took his phone.

He said he was released after 25 minutes, and FIFA representatives reportedly apologized to him, along with a senior member of the security team.

CNN reported that Wahl said he "probably" would wear the shirt again.