Splash Mountain closes as work begins to transform iconic Disney ride

The makeover has begun on one of the most popular and iconic attractions at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Splash Mountain is being transformed into Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

Riders took their last trip on Splash Mountain on Sunday. Some guests reportedly waited hours to get on the ride for one last time.

The new ride will feature characters from the animated movie "Princess and the Frog." The creators say visitors will feel like they've "stepped into Tiana's world" after hearing a special blend of "rhythm and blues that was born in Louisiana."

According to Disney, a plan has been in place since 2019 to change the theme of the log flume ride.

Since it opened in both parks, Splash Mountain has been based on the movie "Song of the South," which critics have attacked for its racist stereotypes since it was released in 1946.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure is scheduled to open in 2024.