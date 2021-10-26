Watch
Spanx founder awards employees with $10,000, 2 plane tickets

Evan Agostini/AP
FILE - Spanx founder Sara Blakely attends the TIME 100 gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at the Frederick P. Rose Hall on Tuesday, April 24, 2012 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)
Posted at 3:48 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 16:48:25-04

Spanx employees were treated to a surprise by its CEO and founder after the company signed a $1 billion deal with an investment company.

After the shapewear company scored a deal with Blackstone, Sara Blakely awarded her employees with $10,000 and two first-class Delta Airline tickets to anywhere in the world.

Blakely posted a video of the surprise to her Facebook on Tuesday.

"I really want every employee to celebrate this moment in their own way and create a memory that will last them a lifetime!" Blakely said.

According to a press release, Spanx is worth $1.2 billion after Blackston bought a majority stake in the brand.

In 2000, Blakely founded Spanx by taking $5,000 out of her savings, using no outside investments, wrote her own patent, and invented the first SPANX undergarment in her apartment.

