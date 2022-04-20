Social Security benefits could see highest increase in 40 years

The Social Security Administration is responding to the highest inflation rates in 40 years with what's expected to be the biggest cost-of-living raise in decades.

The estimated adjustment next year could be up to a nearly 9% increase, based on recent inflation data.

We'll know for sure where the cost of living raise lands when the Social Security Administration releases the final adjustment percentage in October.

