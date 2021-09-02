Watch
Simone Biles helps gift new wheelchair to Suni Lee's father

Jae C. Hong/AP
Simone Biles, of the United States, sits on the mat with teammate Sunisa Lee during the warm up prior to the artistic gymnastics balance beam final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 8:08 PM, Sep 01, 2021
Simone Biles and Suni Lee may be competitors in the gym, but they are also friends.

The Olympic teammates formed a bond that was evident by Biles' gift to Suni's father, John.

"I love your daughter, Suni, so much and I know how much she loves you," Biles told John in a video message on NBC's Today show.

With the help of Today, Biles gave John Lee a new electric wheelchair.

John suffered a spinal cord injury in 2019 after falling off a ladder while helping a friend trim a tree.

John said the electrical wheelchair will give him a new sense of freedom.

"It'll be a little different because now they don't have to keep pushing me around," he said.

