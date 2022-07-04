A Fourth of July parade was interrupted by gunfire Monday morning in Highland Park, Ill., leaving behind five dead and 16 have been hospitalized, city officials said. The suspect involved remained at large as of Monday afternoon.

Residents are being advised to "shelter in place."

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker responded to the situation.

"My staff and I are closely monitoring the situation in Highland Park. State police are on the scene and we have made all state resources available to the community. We will continue working with local officials to help those affected," the governor said.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that dozens of shots were fired as the parade was about to begin.

My video.. I was at #Highland Park parade.. Terrified people fleeing July 4th parade when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/DSe0NJOuem — Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) July 4, 2022

“I heard 20 to 25 shots, which were in rapid succession. So it couldn’t have been just a handgun or a shotgun," Miles Zaremski, area resident, told the Sun-Times.

Images on social media showed pools of blood along with abandoned lawn chairs and other personal items left behind as people fled.

City officials confirmed that the parade was canceled and encouraged people to avoid the area.

Highland Park is located 26 miles north of Chicago. Multiple surrounding Chicago-area communities are canceling their Fourth of July festivities. Also many beaches along Lake Michigan have closed as police look for the suspect.

Some Chicago-area residents received a phone text notification that a suspect is still at large, as of midday Monday.

Breaking story will be updated.