Shanghai eases 2-week shutdown, letting some residents out

BEIJING (AP) — Some residents of Shanghai have been allowed out of their homes as the city of 25 million eases a two-week-old shutdown.

That came after a video posted online showed what was said to be people who ran out of food breaking into a supermarket.

The online news outlet The Paper said about 6.6 million people will be allowed to go outdoors.

The government said some markets and pharmacies would reopen.

A health official warned Shanghai doesn't have the virus under control despite easing restrictions. China has a strict zero-COVID policy, which aims to eliminate the virus rather than adapt and live with it.

Washington announced all “non-emergency U.S. government employees” would be withdrawn from its Shanghai Consulate.