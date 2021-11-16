Scientists say woman's immune system naturally cured her of HIV

A woman from Argentina no longer has HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, according to scientists.

A study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine said the woman is only the second documented person to be cured by her own immune system.

The 30-year-old mother was first diagnosed with HIV in 2013, according to NBC News.

“I have a healthy family. I don’t have to medicate, and I live as though nothing has happened. This already is a privilege," the woman, who did not want to reveal her name, told NBC News.

The co-authors of the study said the medical community needs to figure out why the woman's immune system cured her of the virus, so that can be replicated in other patients.

Living with HIV is no longer uncommon. The Centers for Disease Control says HIV can be controlled with proper medical care.