Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Russian actress reaches International Space Station

items.[0].image.alt
Dmitri Lovetsky/AP
In this photo taken from video footage released by Roscosmos Space Agency, actress Yulia Peresild, left, film director Klim Shipenko, right, and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov sit in the first row among other participants of the mission in the International Space Station, ISS, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Russian actress Yulia Peresild and a film director Klim Shipenko rocketed to space Tuesday on a mission to make the world's first movie in orbit, a project the Kremlin said will help burnish the nation's space glory. (Roscosmos Space Agency via AP)
Russia Space Station
Posted at 5:12 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 18:12:08-04

A Russian actress reached the International Space Station Tuesday.

Yulia Peresild hitched a ride on a Russian Soyuz rocket along with film director Klim Shipenko and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov.

According to CBS News, Peresild will star in "The Challenge" while in space. Peresild plays the role of a doctor who was sent to the International Space Station to save a person's life, Reuters reports.

Peresild and Shipenko will spend 12 days in space before returning to earth.

"The Challenge" is the first feature film to be shot in space.

Russia reportedly wanted to beat Tom Cruise to space. According to CNN, Cruise plans to also shoot a film on the International Space Station. However, a date for the production hasn't been set.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.