Cellist Yo-Yo Ma seen performing in front of Russia's embassy in Washington

One of the most recognizable names in the world of modern classical music, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, was spotted performing out on the sidewalk in front of Russia's U.S. embassy in Washington, D.C.

A message written in chalk on the footpath read, "Get Out of Ukraine Now," and an improvised street sign stood beside the cellist which read "Zelensky Way."

As NPR reported, the famous musician was in Washington, scheduled to perform at the Kennedy Center on Monday night. He played alongside pianist Emanuel Ax that night at their scheduled performance and were joined by violinist Leonidas Kavakos as they began the show by playing Ukraine's national anthem. The audience stood for that portion of the show.