Pentagon: US contractor dies in rocket attack at Iraq base

US fired rockets at Irani troops in Syria last week
Nasser Nasser/AP
This aerial photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. An Iraqi general said Sunday that security has been beefed up around the Ain al-Asad air base, a sprawling complex that hosts U.S. forces, following a series of attacks. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Posted at 6:08 AM, Mar 03, 2021
BAGHDAD — The U.S.-led coalition in Iraq says at least 10 rockets have targeted a military base in western Iraq that hosts American troops, resulting in at least one death.

The rockets struck Ain al-Asad airbase in Anbar province at 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, according to coalition spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said Wednesday that a U.S. contractor “suffered a cardiac episode while sheltering” and died shortly afterward.

It was the first attack since the U.S. hit Iran-aligned militia targets in Syria, along the border with Iraq, last week.

It also comes two days before Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Iraq in a much-anticipated trip that will include stops in Baghdad, southern Iraq and the northern city of Irbil.

