Menu

Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Restaurants, retailers offering deals for St. Patrick's Day

items.[0].image.alt
Julio Cortez/AP
FILE - Eileen Cavanagh is decked out in St. Patrick's Day gear as she converses with her husband, Emmet Cavanagh, while dining at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Halethorpe, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Virus Outbreak St Patricks Day Celebrations
Posted at 6:22 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 12:46:34-04

With St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday, a handful of notable restaurants and online retailers around the nation are offering deals to help you save some "green"

Check out a few of the best St. Patrick’s Day deals below:

Restaurants

Applebee’s - The restaurant chain is offering mucho cocktails and Saintly Sips for $5. They'll also be serving up a Tipsy Leprechaun and Pot O’ Gold Colada. At participating locations, guests can enjoy Saintly Sips to-go.

California Pizza Kitchen - for $5, guests can enjoy an Irish Mule

Chili's - All month long, guests can enjoy Lucky Jameson margaritas for $5.

Dunkin' - In celebration, guests can enjoy the company's Irish Creme–flavored coffees and espresso drinks while enjoying a Lucky Shamrock doughnut.

Kona Grill - Between now and Saturday, guests can enjoy $3 green beer and Sake & Seltzer specials (dine-in only) and order the Corned Beef Sliders for $6.

Krispy Kreme - If you wear green to your local Krispy Kreme on Wednesday, you'll receive an Original Glazed doughnut for free.

McDonald's - Enjoy a Shamrock Shake or an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry to celebrate.

Twin Peaks - At participating locations, guests who wear green could receive free Fried Pickles.

Retailers

Asos - Now through March 17, enjoy 20% off when you enter coupon code LUCKYME.

Claire's - Guests can receive 50% off St. Patrick's Day accessories.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.