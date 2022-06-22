Watch
Report: Puerto Rico Senate made 'extravagant' purchases

Puerto Rico's Comptroller Office has released a report saying the island's Senate made nearly $30,000 worth of "extravagant, excessive and unnecessary" purchases from 2013 to 2020.

The report released on Wednesday comes as the U.S. territory tries to emerge from the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history and remains under the eye of a federal control board overseeing the island's finances. The report found that the items bought included a $2,545 sofa, two chandeliers worth $1,200 each, three chairs valued at $675 each, two laptops worth more than $9,000, and an $870 console table.

In addition, $8,200 was spent to buy 225 red shirts for a 2015 sporting event that already included official shirts, the report said.

“This expense turned out to be unnecessary because it was of no use to the public,” the report said.

