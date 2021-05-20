Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Report: BBC reporter used deceit to get 1995 Diana interview

items.[0].image.alt
Nick Wass/Nick Wass/Invision/AP
FILE - This Jan. 22, 2013 file photo shows Martin Bashir at the EA SimCity Learn. Build. Create. Inauguration After-Party, in Washington. British police said Thursday March 4, 2021, that they will not launch a criminal investigation into the journalist Martin Bashir over his 1995 interview with the late Princess Diana. (Photo by Nick Wass/Invision/AP, File)
Martin Bashir
Posted at 3:21 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 16:21:38-04

LONDON (AP) — An investigation has found that a BBC journalist used "deceitful behavior" to secure an explosive interview with Princess Diana in 1995, in a "serious breach" of the broadcaster's guidelines.

The probe came after Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, made renewed complaints that journalist Martin Bashir used false documents and other dishonest tactics to persuade Diana to agree to the interview.

According to the Associated Press, the documents were forged bank documents that supposedly showed his sister's former private secretary and a former member of the royal household were being paid to keep tabs on her.

Spencer stated that Bashir used the documents to gain his trust to introduce his sister to him.

Spencer also alleged that the journalist lied about the royal family to convince Diana that there was a conspiracy against her, the AP reported.

Diana famously said in the interview that "there were three of us in this marriage," referring to Prince Charles' relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

The BBC's chairman said the corporation accepted the findings published Thursday and acknowledged "unacceptable failures."

Bashir left the BBC last week on health grounds.

According to the AP, Bashir has suffered from COVID-19-related complications.

He apologized for forging the documents.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.