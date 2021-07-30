Remains of soldier reported MIA during Korean War finally coming home

The remains of an Army officer from Massachusetts is finally coming home after he was reported missing in action during the Korean War.

According to the Associated Press, 1st Lt. Thomas J. Redgate's remains are scheduled to be buried in Bourne at the veterans’ cemetery on Sept. 17.

Redgate was reported missing on Dec. 11, 1950.

He was a member of Battery A, 48th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division, whose unit was attacked during the Battle of Chosin Reservoir.

How he ended up loss is unknown and his remains could not be recovered until now, the AP reported.

He was 24.