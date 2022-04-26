Watch
Record number of antisemitic incidents reported in 2021

Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - People attend the "NO FEAR: Rally in Solidarity with the Jewish People" event in Washington, Sunday, July 11, 2021, co-sponsored by the Alliance for Israel, Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee, B'nai B'rith International and other organizations. A Jewish civil rights organization’s annual tally of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. reached a record high last year, with a surge that coincided with an 11-day war between Israel and the Hamas militant group, according to a report released Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A Jewish civil rights organization says its annual tally of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. reached a record high last year.

A report released Tuesday by the Anti-Defamation League found 2,717 antisemitic incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism in 2021.

That's 34% increase over the previous year and the highest total since the New York City-based group began tracking such incidents in 1979.

The ADL says a surge in incidents coincided with an 11-day war between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

Nearly 300 antisemitic incidents were reported between May 10 and May 31 last year. 15 of them were assaults.

The audit found that extremists groups and individuals were responsible for a large number of incidents last year.

The ADL compiles data from news media, survivors, law enforcement and community leaders.

