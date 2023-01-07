Watch Now
Prosecutors launch website resource for Bankman-Fried's alleged victims

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, is escorted from the Magistrate Court in Nassau, Bahamas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, after agreeing to be extradited to the U.S. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Posted at 10:35 PM, Jan 06, 2023
The U.S. government has set up a website so that victims of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange's alleged fraud by founder Sam Bankman-Fried can communicate with law enforcement

According to court papers, which were filed on Friday, New York prosecutors asked for permission to use the website to inform victims instead of contacting each one individually.

"If you believe that you may have been a victim of fraud by Samuel Bankman-Fried, A/K/A/ 'SBF,' please contact the victim/witness coordinator at the United States Attorney's office," according to a message on the website.

30-year-old Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of wire fraud and conspiracy after the collapse of his FTX exchange.

