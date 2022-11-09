President Biden and Trump both urge voters to stay in line, cast your vote

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are having a moment of agreement during the midterm elections.

Both put out statements urging voters to wait it out in long lines and make sure their votes are cast.

Biden wrote on Twitter late on Tuesday evening imploring voters who are facing long lines in many areas to wait to cast their ballots.

“If you’re in line to vote, remember to stay in line!” Biden said.

As polls begin to close in certain parts of the country, if you’re in line at your polling place before it closes—stay in line.



His tweet came hours after Trump went onto his social media startup Truth Social to say to “The Great People of Arizona,” do not leave the line “until you VOTE.”