Pope Francis seen leaving hospital 10 days after surgery

Pope Francis has been seen leaving the hospital 10 days after undergoing planned surgery to remove half his colon.

Witnesses said a car carrying Francis was seen leaving Rome’s Gemelli Polytechnic hospital Wednesday morning.

Francis had half of his colon removed for a severe narrowing of his large intestine on July 4, his first major surgery since he became pope in 2013.

It was a planned procedure, scheduled for early July when the pope’s audiences are suspended anyway and Francis would normally take some time off.

