Police officer charged with kidnap, murder of missing London woman

Victoria Jones/AP
A missing sign outside Poynders Court on the A205 in Clapham, London Wednesday March 10, 2021 during the continuing search for Sarah Everard who has been missing for a week. The 33-year-old disappeared on Wednesday March 3 after leaving a friend's house in Clapham, south London, and began walking to her home in Brixton. The Met Police have said that a serving diplomatic protection officer is being held over the disappearance of Sarah Everard. The officer being held is understood to be the subject of a separate allegation of indecent exposure. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)
Posted at 4:22 PM, Mar 12, 2021
LONDON (AP) — The suspected abduction and murder of a young London woman as she walked home has dismayed Britain and revived a painful question: Why are women too often not safe on the streets?

Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, disappeared as she walked home from a friend’s house in London on March 3.

Police confirmed Friday that a body found in woodland 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of the city is hers.

A Metropolitan Police officer, Wayne Couzens, was charged late Friday with kidnapping and murder. Police say Couzens joined the force in 2018 and was last assigned to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, according to the BBC, where he patrolled mainly embassies around London.

Everard’s disappearance has caused a nationwide flood of emotion, with women sharing experiences of being threatened or attacked — or simply facing the everyday fear of violence when walking alone.

