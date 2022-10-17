Police find human remains in Oklahoma river amid search for 4 missing men

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Authorities in Oklahoma confirmed late Friday night that four male bodies were found in the Deep Fork River in Okmulgee amid the search for four missing men.

Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks, and Alex Stevens had been missing since Sunday, but Okmulgee Police couldn't confirm if the human bodies found were of the missing men.

The bodies were taken to the medical examiner's office in Tulsa, which will make the official identifications.

However, investigators updated families in case it turned out to be their loved ones.

Okmulgee Police are expected to hold a press conference Monday at 12 p.m.

“I hope this ain’t them, but it’s looking like it might be," Bennie Harjo, who knew them, said. Harjo is a friend of the four men who disappeared Sunday night.

“I would call evidence that there is potentially foul play involved," Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said.

Prentice said just before 2 p.m. Friday, someone reported a mysterious item in the area near the bridge over Deep Fork River.

“Officers responded and discovered what appears to be multiple human remains along the river," Prentice said.

Police blocked off the road leading to that bridge as investigators worked on gathering more evidence.

Police said multiple agencies worked day and night to recover and process those remains and find out who they belonged to.

"If these are your loved ones, all we’re doing is switching focus, and we’re going to work just as hard to find out what happened to them as we did trying to find them," Prentice said.

The men, considered close friends, are believed to have left Billy Chastain's home on bicycles Sunday around 8 p.m., police said.

Police said Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, and Sparks were reported missing by Mark Chastain's wife overnight Monday. A few hours later, Stevens's mother reported him missing.

Calls to their cell phones went straight to voicemail, police said.

Mark Chastain's phone was tracked to an area south of Okmulgee, but the phone was either turned off or lost power, police said. Officers searched the area but found no sign of the missing men, police said.

Jeanette Quezada at KJRH first reported this story.