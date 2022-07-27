Police: California burglar returns to crime scene after leaving keys there

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. — Authorities in California are seeking help from the public to identify a man captured on surveillance video burglarizing the corporate offices of a doughnut company.

But the story doesn't stop there.

The San Rafael Police Department told the Associated Press that the burglar had to return to the crime scene because he had left his keys at the building.

The department posted a surveillance video on their Facebook page of a man forcing his way into Johnny Donuts' corporate office on Monday around 8 p.m.

Police told the AP the man got away with a bank bag with an unknown amount of cash.

According to the news outlet, the man also took the keys to a bakery vehicle but didn't take the vehicle.