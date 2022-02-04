Police: Arrest in altercation that badly injured 49ers fan

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a suspect was arrested in an altercation that badly injured a San Francisco 49ers fan in a parking lot outside SoFi Stadium during last weekend's NFC championship game between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.

Inglewood police Lt. Nicole Loudermilk confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody Thursday night, but released no further details.

According to CBS News, Oakland restaurant owner Daniel Luna was found by paramedics about a half-hour into the NFC Championship game.

Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. said the 49ers fan, had to be put into a medically induced coma after he was punched, fell, and struck his head on the ground.

During the press conference on Thursday, Butts said the suspect was sought by police based on a blurry video and a car's license plate, the Associated Press reported.

According to the news outlet, after reviewing the video, Butts told reporters that before the incident, Luna was standing in a crowd with what appeared to be other 49ers fans when he pushed a man from behind that was wearing a Rams jersey.

The man then pushed Luna back as he turned to walk away and then when Luna turned around, the man punched him in the mouth, causing

him to fall and his head hit the ground, the AP reported.

The incident has raised concerns about security at the upcoming Super Bowl to be played at SoFi.

The mayor said security won’t be increased because of the incident, the AP reported.